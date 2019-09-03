Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. S.c.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Eileen Therese Breslin S.c.

Add a Memory
Sr. Eileen Therese Breslin S.c. Obituary
Sr. Eileen Therese Breslin, S.C.

Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Eileen Therese Breslin, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Martha Louise Walker and John, Louis Terence, James Patrick, John Andrew Jr., and Francis "Joe" Breslin. Survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Friday, August 23, 2019 at age 103. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, September 5 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now