Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the convent
convent's community room on the second floor.
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
the convent
convent's community room on the second floor
Sr. Francis Assisi O.s.f. Kennedy

Sr. Francis Assisi O.s.f. Kennedy Obituary
Sr. Francis Assisi O.S.F. Kennedy

Oldenburg - Age 82 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Helen (Nee: Walsh) and Paul Kennedy and brother Paul Kennedy. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including Our Lady of Angels in Cincinnati. Visitation is Friday, February 7th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Due to chapel renovations, services will be held in the convent's community room on the second floor. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
