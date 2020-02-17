Resources
Sr. Helen Margaret Cullen S.c.

Sr. Helen Margaret Cullen S.c. Obituary
Sr. Helen Margaret Cullen, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Helen Margaret Cullen, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Barbara Cullen and the late Margaret Begoian, and Catherine, Walter, John, James, Charles and Robert Cullen, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Services have been held. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
