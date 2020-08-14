Sr. Frances Rose Kregg (Nee Carrie Virginia), SFP, our beloved Sister, quietly passed into the heart of God on the morning of August 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Detroit, Michigan but raised in a suburb of Maryland, she was the only child of the late Oliver and Esther Hess Kregg. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1947, professing Perpetual Profession in 1955. Over the years, she ministered in a broad range of settings, including hospitals and long term care facilities. She served as a sacristan, nursing assistant, in pastoral services and as a volunteer. She faithfully ministered for 30 years to the People of God of Assumption Parish, Walnut Hills and the surrounding neighborhood by home visiting, providing transportation and handling the food pantry. She always held a special love for those in need. Her Franciscan identity held strong for her love of creation and all of nature. In more recent years, she volunteered her time and gave her attention to bird rescue and care through a local bird store. In her most recent years, she was a healing presence to the Sisters and Staff of Magnificat Community. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, and cousins Connie Johnson and Wayne Lockard, as well as special friend, Anne Crone. A private Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held at St. Clare Chapel on Tuesday, August 18th. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to: Franciscan Ministries, 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.









