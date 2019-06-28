|
Sr. Marie Veronica Mulligan (nee Muriel Alice)
Cincinnati - Our beloved Sister, passed to eternal life on June 26, 2019, at the age of 97. She lived a life dedicated to God and God's people for 79 years as a Franciscan Sister of the Poor. During those years she served the Congregation and the people of God in a range of ministries and services within health care facilities in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota. Most recently, her energies were focused on Prayer Ministry and Pastoral Presence to her own Sisters. Sr. Marie Veronica is survived by her Sisters in Christ, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, and her extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Susan Veronica (Morgan) and Patrick Joseph Mulligan as well as her siblings Vera Lynch, Ann Boerner, Katherine McGill and Francis and John Mulligan. Visitation at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Road, Hartwell is on Saturday, June 29th beginning with a Wake Service at 9:00 am until the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment in the St. Clare Cemetery will follow the Liturgy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Ministries, Inc., 100 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 28, 2019