Services
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clare Chapel
60 Compton Road
Hartwell, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Liturgy
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Chapel
60 Compton Road
Hartwell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Mulligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Marie Veronica (Muriel Alice) Mulligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Marie Veronica (Muriel Alice) Mulligan Obituary
Sr. Marie Veronica Mulligan (nee Muriel Alice)

Cincinnati - Our beloved Sister, passed to eternal life on June 26, 2019, at the age of 97. She lived a life dedicated to God and God's people for 79 years as a Franciscan Sister of the Poor. During those years she served the Congregation and the people of God in a range of ministries and services within health care facilities in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota. Most recently, her energies were focused on Prayer Ministry and Pastoral Presence to her own Sisters. Sr. Marie Veronica is survived by her Sisters in Christ, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, and her extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Susan Veronica (Morgan) and Patrick Joseph Mulligan as well as her siblings Vera Lynch, Ann Boerner, Katherine McGill and Francis and John Mulligan. Visitation at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Road, Hartwell is on Saturday, June 29th beginning with a Wake Service at 9:00 am until the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment in the St. Clare Cemetery will follow the Liturgy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Ministries, Inc., 100 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.