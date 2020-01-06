Services
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sr. Mary Alberta Bodde, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Frank Bodde and the late Agnes Griffor, John Bodde and Fr. Frederick Bodde, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 96. It was Sister's wish to donate her body to science. The sisters of charity, friends and family will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mt. Saint Joseph on Friday, January 10 from 2 pm until the Memorial Mass at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
