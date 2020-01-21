|
Sr. Mary Louise McCoy
Cincinnati - Sr. Mary Louise McCoy, R.G.S., 96, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd and worked as a social worker. Sr. Louise took her First Profession of her vows on August 22, 1949 in Carthage, Ohio. She was born August 3, 1923 in Rush County, IN to the late William McCoy and Mary (nee: Mullins) McCoy. Sr. Louise is survived by her Cincinnati Good Shepherd Community and her dear cousins who remained close to her throughout her life, and dear friend Phyllis Cable. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11 am at St. Margaret Hall, 1960 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 2140 Pogue Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. Dobbling, Muelhlenkamp and Erschell Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020