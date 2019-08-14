|
|
Sr. Mary Louise Stenger
Cincinnati - Sister Mary Louise Stenger (formerly Sister Mary Clarice) sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 65 years. Daughter of the late Victor Stenger and Alice Clara Freytag. Passed away on August 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by Victor Stenger (Kathleen). Survived by Carol Frey (Cal-dec.), Patricia (Ronald) Eisenacher, Alice (Robert-dec.) Perrmann, Barbara (James) Campbell, Raymond (Becky) Stenger, Donald (Mae) Stenger. Sister ministered as an elementary teacher and principal, pastoral associate, activity assistant and secretary. Friends may call at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Road on Friday, August 16 from 6:00-7:00 pm. Memorial Mass at 7:00. Memorials may be directed to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019