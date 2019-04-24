Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Stacy Stuck Obituary
Stacy Stuck, born November 20, 1969, passed away April 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Diana Stuck, dear sister of Julie Barot, and cherished aunt of Alyson Barot, Zoey Barot, and Kirstey Barot.

The family of Stacy will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Sharing of thoughts and memories of Stacy will follow. A burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
