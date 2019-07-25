Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
Stanla Weissinger Obituary
Hamilton - Weissinger, Stanla E. age 73, of Mount Healthy, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 27, 1945 to Elmer and Dorothy Bendix (nee Link).

Stanla was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Elmer and her brother Vincent. She is survived by her children, David (Lisa) Weissinger and Alicia (Bill) Gibson; granddaughters, Lindsey Weissinger and Alaina Gibson; grandson, Ryan Weissinger; sister, Sheila (Chris) Miller and several nieces and great nieces.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Mass to immediately follow on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church - 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 25, 2019
