Cincinnati - S Bruce Harrison, 92 of Cincinnati, OH, died on Easter morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019, fulfilling a prediction he had made several weeks ago. Bruce served as a Pastor for over 35 years and was a lay pastor at Dayspring Christian Church for over 30 years, served as a missionary and served in ministry at several other Christian Organizations. Bruce was born on June 7,1926 in Heh So Kansu, West China (Tibet), to Stanley Bruce Harrison, Sr & Beatrice Mae nee Shippey, who served as pioneer missionaries to Tibet. Bruce is survived by his wife, Kay Harrison nee Tietje, of 72 years, who he smuggled bibles with, and daughters Pamela Carr and Deborah Novak, brother Bob Harrison, sister Beth Berry, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Frank, Dan & David, and one granddaughter, Katelyn Carr. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dayspring Church, 12 NOON until the Memorial Service begins at 1 PM. Memorial donations can be directed to Dayspring Church 1060 Smiley Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019