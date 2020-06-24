Stanley C. Renner
Cincinnati - Stanley C. Renner, 73, passed away on June 22, 2020. Loving son of the late Irvine and Carolyn Renner. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Tempel) Renner. Loving father of Stacia (Matt) Cukovecki, Shelley Renner, Steven (Sara) Renner, and Samuel (Alexandrea) Renner. Dear grandfather of Tyler, Allisson, Jaxxon, and Siena Cukovecki, Amelia and Sawyer Renner. Dear brother of Judith (Joe) Papania, Kathryn Delp, Dorothy (Paul) Huff, Patricia (Paul) Renner, Karen Patterson, Daniel and John Renner. He leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to American Heart Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.