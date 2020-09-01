Stanley C. Wellbrock, Sr
Green Township - Wellbrock, Stanley Charles Sr. Beloved husband of Joan (Miller) Wellbrock. Loving father of Paula (late Richard) Farner, Barbara Myles, Raymond (Melvinia) Wellbrock, Vincent (Meghan) Wellbrock, Robert (Katheryn) Wellbrock, and the late Stanley Jr. (living Vicki). Cherished grandpa of Timothy and Stephanie Farner, Rachel (Ryan) Dobrozsi, Abigail (Andy) Krebs, Vincent Jr., Jude Wellbrock, Elizabeth and Veronica Wellbrock, Erik (Olivia) Wellbrock, and multiple great grandchildren. Dear brother of Gloria (late Edmund) Willen. Preceded in death by 6 siblings, Catherine (Stanley) Kemper, Dolores (Frank) Moorman, Bernard (Dorothy) Wellbrock, Angela (Charles) Willen, and Jean (Norb) Koopman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 8th from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238. Memorials will be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45217. neidhardminges.com