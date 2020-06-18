Stanley Friesen



Stanley Friesen died on June 17th after a brief illness. Stan and Mary Grace were lifelong Lutherans first at Trinity Lutheran and then at Good Shepherd. Stan graduated from Michigan Technological University as a metallurgical engineer. He had a wonderful career as an executive manager at GE Aviation for over 30 years. He was Chairman of the Aerospace Materials and Processes committee for the Aerospace Institute of America. Stan was also elected into the Michigan Technological University Materials Hall of Fame as well as a Fellow in the American Society of Metals. After retiring from GE in 1992, Stan and Mary Grace enjoyed traveling the world and spending summers in Harbor Springs. Stan was instrumental in Good Shepherd becoming involved in GraceWorks and served on the board for six years. He was active in Church Council and volunteered as an usher on a regular basis. Stan also volunteered as a driver for Hoxworth for many years. He will be dearly missed by many. Stan is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Grace and their children Elizabeth (Geoffrey), Melissa (Robert), Thomas (Amy) and Stan's six grandchildren Robert, Emily, Kevin (Melissa), Katherine, Katrin and Peter and his great grandson Charles. There will be a private family church service and graveside burial on June 19th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Grace Hospice 4850 Smith Rd #100c Cincinnati, OH 45212. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









