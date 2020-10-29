Stanley Kenneth Foster Jr.Stanley Kenneth Foster Jr. passed away on October 22nd, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1931 in St. Petersburg Florida to Stanley Foster Sr. and Ruth Shirley Foster. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Monte, his devoted children Allyson Danis (John) , David Foster (Lisa) and seven Grandchildren Charlie Danis, Victoria Danis Paulus (Max), Grace Danis, Jack Danis, Andy Danis, Mark Foster, Patrick Foster and his brother Robert J Foster of Ft Meyers Florida. Stan graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati Ohio. He served his country for 2 years in Germany and received the Commendation metal as a member of the United States Army. He attended The Ohio State University and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Pi Business fraternity. He transferred to the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Stan worked as a Hearing Aid Audiologist for his family's business Foster Hearing Aids in Cincinnati Ohio. He served as President of the Ohio Hearing Aid Dealers and served on several national Hearing Aid boards. He was an honorary Kentucky Colonel and a volunteer hearing tester at 3 Mile Island. Stan was a member of Saint Albert's parish. Stan loved the outdoors and was passionate about his Garden and yard, He was an avid tennis player and especially enjoyed watching his Grandchildren's sporting events and school performances. He was known for his infectious laugh and loving hugs. He will be missed by his many friends young and old. His family would like to thank his home care givers especially Brittany, Dana, Abriana, Tara and all those who took such good care of him. Special thanks to the Covid care givers at Soin Medical Center, Sycamore Glenn, and Fort Hamilton Hospital. Due to Covid there was a private service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Dayton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at