1/1
Stanley L. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley L. Clark

Terrace Park - Stanley L. Clark, Jr., born July 7,1937 to Stanley Lee Clark and Virginia Korte Clark in Cincinnati, OH, passed peacefully at home on August 10. He was the beloved husband of Diane Duffy Clark, loving father of Cathy (Aaron), Steve, Brian (Jenny), dear brother of Bob (Miriam), the late Bill (Marian), Jim (Donna), loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1.

Stan was a class of '55 inductee to the Purcell Hall of Fame for football, basketball, tennis and track. Stan met Diane on a blind date in high school. They were married 62 years. Stan attended Miami University and served in the US Army. He began his career with Clark Sales. He served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Housewares Club and later founded Creative Sales. An avid tournament tennis player, Stan co-founded Eastern Hills Indoor Tennis Club in 1971. He served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Indoor Tennis Association. He was a fundraiser for important causes: The American Cancer Society (in tribute to Kelly Clark), Adoption Option & Parkinson's. Stan was known for his friendly disposition.

Due to covid, the funeral service was held privately at St John Fisher Catholic Church. Memorials to: Parkinson Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 info@parkinsoncincinnati.org

A man of faith, Stan believed death never has the last word.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved