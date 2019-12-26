Services
Stanley Haude
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Stanley Morgan Haude


1940 - 2019
Stanley Morgan Haude Obituary
Stanley Morgan Haude

Cincinnati - Stanley Morgan Haude, 09/01/1940 - 12/20/2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, the 3rd child of Charlene and Harry Haude. Stan grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and attended DePauw University. Upon graduation in 1962, he was hired by P&G, where he had a long and storied career, ending as a senior recruiting manager, responsible for the hiring of Jeff Immelt, Meg Whitman, A.G. Lafley, Bob McDonald, and hundreds of others successful brand managers. In 1965, Stan married Carolyn (nee Luft) of Seattle, WA; they lived in the Cincinnati area for 50 years (in Hyde Park and Anderson Township) before moving to Twin Lakes in Montgomery. Stan is survived by his wife and his daughter, Ellen Haude, of San Francisco, CA. Stan was a passionate fan of sports, particularly golf, which he played and viewed around the world. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many as the life of the party, a lover of food, drink, and get-togethers. A celebration of Stan's life is being held on the evening of January 3rd. If you are interested in attending, please contact the family by December 31st. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, where Stan's brain has been donated for research. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
