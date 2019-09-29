Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Tenhover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Tenhover

Add a Memory
Stanley Tenhover Obituary
Stanley Tenhover

Cincinnati - TENHOVER, Stanley T., beloved husband of the late Louise M. Tenhover. Brother of the late George and Alvin Tenhover. Survived by several nieces, nephews, and the Corbett's - his substitute family. Passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now