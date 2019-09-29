|
|
Stanley Tenhover
Cincinnati - TENHOVER, Stanley T., beloved husband of the late Louise M. Tenhover. Brother of the late George and Alvin Tenhover. Survived by several nieces, nephews, and the Corbett's - his substitute family. Passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019