Starlina Nicole Bedinghaus
Starlina Nicole Bedinghaus

Starlina Nicole Bedinghaus passed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 35. Daughter of Roanne Schafer and Douglas Lucas; mother of Ricky and Ryan Bedinghaus and Rustin and Piper Smith; sister of Richard, Ryan, Roxy, Sandy and the late Jason. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 5 to 8 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, 45246. A memorial service will be on Monday at 1 PM at the funeral home. More information at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
OCT
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
