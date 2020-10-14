Starlina Nicole Bedinghaus
Starlina Nicole Bedinghaus passed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 35. Daughter of Roanne Schafer and Douglas Lucas; mother of Ricky and Ryan Bedinghaus and Rustin and Piper Smith; sister of Richard, Ryan, Roxy, Sandy and the late Jason. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 5 to 8 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, 45246. A memorial service will be on Monday at 1 PM at the funeral home. More information at www.springgrove.org
.