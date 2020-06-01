Stella Mary Binggeli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Mary Binggeli

Stella Mary Binggeli (nee Cook) passed on May 30, 2020. Loving wife to the late Fred Binggeli. Devoted mother to Joyce Bath (Jim), Bonnie Koogler (Jim), Fred Binggeli (friend Francy) and Greg Binggeli (Janet). Beloved grandmother of ten and great grandmother of 14. Predeceased by Brian Bath and Angela Glennon. Visitation at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Road on Thursday, June 4,2020 from 9:00-9:45 AM, Mass at 10:00 at St. Saviour Church, Rossmoyne. Donations can be made to Cottingham Retirement, Ivycourt Health Care, c/o Lynne Sennett, or Hospice of Cincinnati.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Staley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved