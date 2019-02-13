|
Stephanie Cohen Marks
Cincinnati - Stephanie Cohen nee Flax Marks, Holocaust Survivor age 93, passed away February 12, 2019, beloved wife of the late David Marks & Harold Cohen, devoted mother of Jack (Lu) Cohen of Zionsville, IN. & Dianne (Ted) Fried of Highland Beach, FL., loving grandmother of Lani (Greg) Thompson, Dr. Shana (Brian) Zwick, Hershel Cohen Fried and step grandmother to Scott Miller son of Nancy Marks Miller, great grandmother of Logan & Reagan Thompson, Zoe & Mya Zwick. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd. Cinti. OH at 1 PM Thursday February 14. Shiva will be observed Thursday and Friday at The Kenwood. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to the Holocaust Museum of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019