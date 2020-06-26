Stephen Alexander Tanner



St. Louis, MO - Stephen Alexander "Alex" Tanner, 23, of St. Louis, MO, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020 in St. Louis. Alex was born on December 5, 1996 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Steve and Courtney Tanner.



Also surviving are his two sisters, Ella and Lydia; grandparents, Larry and Barbee Benbow of Bloomington, IN, James (Elizabeth)Tanner of Chagrin Falls, OH; Uncles, James (Anita) Tanner, Chris (Claudia) Benbow, Aunts, Karen (Robert) Frick, Kathryn (David) Mitchell, cousins, Robert, Sara, Evan, David, Michael, Shannon and Nicholas; faithful dog, Bucky. He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandmother, Muriel who passed away on the same day 29 years ago.



Alex was a 2015 graduate of Turpin High School. He participated in Baseball & Basketball and his senior year he joined the Cross Country team where he was a big part of the team's 2014 ECC championship. He was recognized on the first team all-conference team. In 2019 he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from St. Louis University. At SLU, Alex was the President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In May 2020 Alex graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a master's degree in accounting. He recently passed the first two sections of the CPA exam and was looking to forward to starting his accounting career at BKD CPAs & Advisors in St. Louis.



Alex was a passionate fan of Cleveland sports and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He passed away doing what he loved, cycling.



Visitation will be on from 1-4 pm on July 11th at Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Anderson Park District and mailed to: Steve Tanner, 7175 Foxview Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45230.









