Stephen D Lovins



Cincinnati - Sergeant First Class Stephen D. Lovins 71, of Cincy B 1-8-49 D 6-6-20. Preceded in death by sister Donna L. Connolly, parents Donald & Dolores Lovins, survived by son, PJ and sisters Bev & Triss









