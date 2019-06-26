Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
Resources
Union Township - Stephen James Dinkel, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at the age of 33. He was the father of Eli and Huxley Dinkel. Son of Pastor James and the late Marti Dinkel. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister Jesse Dinkel and his aunt Martha Savage. Visitation for Stephen will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, on Thursday June 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to All Saints Lutheran Church or the American Battlefield Trust. Services in care of E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 26, 2019
