Stephen H. Felton
Cincinnati - FELTON, STEPHEN H., 84, husband of the late Emma Payer Felton, father of Linda Maria Felton Brenner, Mary Kay Felton (Roger Hurley), Deborah Sue Felton (David Gonzales), Carol Ann Felton Krimmer (Paul), 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, died on March 20, 2019, in Camden, ME. Felton was a former resident of Cincinnati, a forty-eight-year member of Cincinnati Dry Dredgers, and longtime volunteer at Cincinnati Museum Center. A gathering of friends and family in celebration of his life to be held April 19th 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Civic Garden Ctr., 2715 Reading Rd. Family interment at 10 a.m., Arlington Memorial Gardens, Compton Road. A full obituary can be viewed at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019