Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Augustine Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Niemeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen I. Niemeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen I. Niemeier Obituary
Stephen I. Niemeier

Madeira - Stephen I. Niemeier 63 years of age of Madeira, Ohio passed away Friday at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He is survived by his brother Tom Niemeier (Pam). His cousin David Hall (Carol) and family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30am until 10:30 am at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to: The Cincinnati Nature Center 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford, OH 45150 or The Presentation Ministries 3230 McHenry Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now