Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
More Obituaries for Stephen Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Granger

Stephen J. Granger Obituary
Stephen J. Granger

Cincinnati - Stephen J. beloved husband Sandra "Sandy" (Nee: Baker) Granger. Loving father of Elizabeth (Nicholas) Woebkenberg and Jennifer (Joseph Tipton) Granger Tipton. Devoted grandfather of Lucy, Marney and Max. Cherished son of Robert and the late Fay Granger. Dear brother of Suzanne (John) McCormick, Anne (Robert) Martina, Allison (John) Reder, Laura (Mike) McLeod, Barbara, Alex (Pam Poland) and Chris (Angele) Granger. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Visitation will be Saturday April 6th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of a short remembrance by the family at 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., 45202.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
