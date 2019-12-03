Services
Stephen James Suddendorf Obituary
Stephen James Suddendorf

Cincinnati - Stephen James Suddendorf, age 64, a lifelong resident of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. He fought valiantly after suffering from heart complications.

Steve was a dedicated husband of 26 years to Judy Merz Suddendorf and devoted father to Maxwell (24), Brady (22) and Kathryn (18). He was the son of Robert Suddendorf and the late Jacqueline Lower Suddendorf and loving brother to David Suddendorf (Susan) of San Francisco and Cynthia Groves (Rusty) of Cincinnati.

Funeral Visitation for Steve will be Friday December 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gertrude Parish Center, 6543 Miami Avenue. Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery at 2:30.

For more details, please visit www.thomasjustinmemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
