Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Stephen M. Stahl Obituary
Latonia - Stephen M. Stahl, 66 years of age of Latonia, passed away Tuesday at his residence. He was the loving father of Evan E. Stahl and the late Erich V. Stahl. Dear brother of Sharon Stahl. Dear uncle of Cal Harris. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00pm until 2:30 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Catholic prayers will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Madi's House 5081 Glencrossing Way, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
