Bro. Stephen Richter, OFM
Cincinnati - Brother Richter answered Sister Death's call on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Margaret Hall in Cincinnati. Born on October 5, 1933, James Louis (Brother Stephen) Richter was the youngest of three sons of John and Norma (Kolbinsky) Richter. He attended St. Bonaventure Elementary School and Elder High School, discontinuing before graduation to support his mother until she died. He entered the Franciscan Order at Duns Scotus College in Southfield, Michigan in 1954, completed novitiate, professed first vows in 1959, and Solemn Vows on August 16, 1962. Brother Stephen served in fraternal ministry all over the province but by 1981 his organizational and business skills were needed at Friarhurst Retreat Center, where he served as Business Manager and Guardian for a total of 12 years. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robert and John. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Richter, his nieces and nephews, and his friar classmate Kenan Freson. The Friars will receive Steve's body at St. Margaret Hall Chapel, 1960 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. and interment in the friars' plot at St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard, Ohio. Memorial donations may be sent to FriarWorks: Franciscan Ministry & Mission at 1615 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6400. Hodapp Funeral Homes is serving the Friars.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019