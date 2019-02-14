|
|
Pastor Stephen Tyrone Perry
Lake Charles, LA - Stephen Tyrone Perry, 66, of Lake Charles, LA passed away at 8:09 AM on Friday, February 08, 2019 in his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Chapel in Erlanger, KY. Pastor Terry Crigger will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY under the direction of Linnemann Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Saturday in the church from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019