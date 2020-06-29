Steve Weiner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Weiner age 72, passed away June 28, 2020, beloved son of the late Lee and Blanche Weiner, devoted brother of Sheila Weiner. A special thanks to Sams Care especially Mary Fitzgerald for all her care and support, also good friend Don Spencer Jr. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sams Care (Collective Visions LLC ) would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved