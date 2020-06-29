Steve Weiner age 72, passed away June 28, 2020, beloved son of the late Lee and Blanche Weiner, devoted brother of Sheila Weiner. A special thanks to Sams Care especially Mary Fitzgerald for all her care and support, also good friend Don Spencer Jr. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sams Care (Collective Visions LLC ) would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.