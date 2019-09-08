Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rosner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven A. Rosner

Add a Memory
Steven A. Rosner Obituary
Steven A. Rosner

Mason - Rosner, Dr. Steven A., age 66, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, beloved husband of Lisa Miner Rosner, devoted father of Margo & Stephanie Rosner, dear brother of Ronnie Rosner & Barbara Burke, brother-in-law of Miles Burke, Deb Walsh, Marty Miner & Susie Miner, loving son-in-law of Jackie Miner, preceded in death by his parents Sally & Ken Rosner and father-in-law Herman Miner, survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from American University and Hahnemann(Drexel) Medical College and practiced dermatology for 30 years in Cincinnati. A lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles; 2018 was a great year! Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cinti, OH 45249, Monday, Sept. 9, 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now