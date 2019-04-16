Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven C. Link

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven C. Link Obituary
Steven C. Link

Cincinnati - Loving father of Jeana (Nick) Nutini and the late Justin Link, grandfather of Justin Link Jr., Mya and Nicholas Jr. Nutini, brother of Marty Link, Julie Schneider and Kristi Hands, uncle of Chris and Jacob Link, Nick and Sam Schneider, Austin and Autumn Hands, also survived by his companion Peggy Shelby and the mother of his children Ronna Tolle. Passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 age 67. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral service Friday 10 AM at the funeral home. www.vittstermeranderson
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now