|
|
Steven G. Makepeace
- - Steven G. Makepeace beloved husband of Barbara (nee Jump) passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Cherished by in-laws, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Steve was a master storyteller, jokester, lover of life and the landscaper of their beautiful gardens, which he enjoyed immensely. He was an accomplished chef and just as comfortable with table saws and hammers. As an admirer and collector of antique British sports cars, Steve enjoyed refurbishing deteriorated MGB's and bringing them trophy winning shape. Continuing his appreciation of British motorcars Steve worked for many years at Land Rover. A graduate of Anderson High School he attended University of Cincinnati before being drafted by the army. He proudly served his country at Fort Benning. A Celebration of Life will be private. Online condolences at rohdefuenral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020