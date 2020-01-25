|
|
Steven Schaaff, Sr.
Loveland - Steven Paul Schaaff, Sr. of Loveland. Beloved husband of 45 years to Peggy A. (nee Klare) Schaaff. Loving father of Steven Paul (Lisa) Schaaff, Jr. and Lindsey (Aaron) Curtis. Proud grandfather of Annabelle and Alexander. Son of the late Charles and Evelyn Schaaff. Dear brother of Charles (Sharon) Schaaff, Jr. and Raymond (Danita) Schaaff. Passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 69. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29 from 9:30 - 11 AM at St. Columban Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020