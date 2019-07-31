Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius
5222 North Bend Road
View Map
Cincinnati - passed away July 27, 2019 at age 59. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (nee Thiemann); children, Matt, Zack, and Jessi; parents, James and Trudy Stross; siblings, Joe Stross, Jean (Paul) Nickless, and Jan Harden; along with many other friends and family. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, 45224 on Thursday, August 1, from 5-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius, 5222 North Bend Road, 45247 on Friday, August 2, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mercy McAuley High School Tuition Assistance Fund, 6000 Oakwood Ave., 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019
