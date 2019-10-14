|
|
Steven V. Herrmann
Forest Park - Steven Vincent Herrmann. Beloved father of Katherine, Simon and Samuel Herrmann. Devoted son of Doris Engel Herrmann. Dear brother of Lisa Herrmann (Rick) Drees and uncle of Alex, Sarah and Eric Drees. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Age 49 years. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 5501 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill on Friday, October 18 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. The Rev. Mary Taflinger, officiating. Memorials may be directed to the or to LifeCenter Organ Donor Network. Condolences may be sent to
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019