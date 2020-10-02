Steven W. Walton
Loveland - Steven W. Walton of Loveland. Beloved son of the late Chester and Sylvia Walton. Loving brother of Rose (Vernon) Scott, Chester A. Walton, and the late Leroy Walton. Cherished uncle of Jay Scott, Wade Scott, Bridget Wind, Chet Walton, Mandy Walton, and Brian Walton. Survived by numerous great nieces, great nephews, and dear cousins. Passed away October 2, 2020 at the age of 60. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, October 6 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 11 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven may be directed to Loveland Health Care Activities Department. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com