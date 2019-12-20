Services
Cincinnati - Stewart H. (Stu) Ashton Jr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on December 19, 2019. He was 65 years old and had fought a tenacious battle with blood cancer. Stu was the beloved husband of 40 years to Susan Franz Ashton; devoted father of Stewart H. Ashton III (Gretchen) and Elizabeth Wainscott (Chris); cherished Papa of Abigail and Stewart Ashton IV, and Olivia Wainscott; dear brother of Jane Ashton Pekman (William) and brother-in-law of Linda Shevlin (Thomas). Above all else, Stu cherished his family and friends, and he was compassionate to all. Visitation will be held at Gilligan's Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd, on Sunday, December 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Community of Good Shepherd, 8815 East Kemper Rd. at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
