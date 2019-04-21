|
Stuart Bruen Sutphin, III
Cincinnati - Stuart Bruen Sutphin, III passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 with his loving wife of 18 years at his side. He was 68 years old and has left us much too soon. Beloved husband to Barbara K. Sutphin and loving father to Stuart B. Sutphin, IV (Randi). He was the proud and devoted son of the late Stuart B. Sutphin, Jr and late Jean Webber Sutphin. Devoted brother to Tina and her late husband David Kohnen, as well as the late Richard H. Sutphin and his surviving wife, Caroline. His memory will long be treasured by his adoring nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great- nephews. His grandson, Stuart B. Sutphin, V will cherish the memories he spent with his "Peeps".
A native of Cincinnati, Stuart attended the Fessenden Boarding School for boys in Newton, Massachusetts. Upon graduating he joined several other Cincinnati friends at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts. There he flourished, making life-long friends and learned a love for sailing in the challenging waters surrounding Tabor. There he developed a passion for history, literature and art appreciation which would form the basis of his career and future life.
Stuart was a life long summer resident of Martha's Vineyard and for many years attended Camp Koochiching in Minnesota where he spent countless hours along the water's edge and refined his love of boating and fishing. Saltwater fly fishing on the flats was his passion along with Sunset cruises with family and friends on his boat.
While living in Atlanta GA, Stuart started Sutphin International, an Import & distribution company which he ran until returning to Cincinnati to purchase Closson's furniture in 1993, Cincinnati's premier fine art and luxury goods store. He was devoted to beautiful, quality timeless treasures and searched the world to bring unique objects to Cincinnati.
His heart was large and always open to helping others. His great pleasure was making others happy. He loved long candle lit dinner parties with friends and family where he practiced his culinary knowledge, his quick-wit and the telling of a captivating tale…or two.
Stuart's iconic blue blazer, boater hat and warm, all-knowing smile, is how most of us will remember him.
Please join us in celebrating Stuart's life at the Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Road. The service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1:30. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Lindner Center of Hope at 4075 Old Western Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 or Daffodils and Daylilies of Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Spring Grove Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019