Stuart Douglas Mitchell
Cincinnati - November 19, 1955 - April 3, 2019
Stu passed away on Wednesday, April 3, at the age of 63, from a long-term illness, in Mariemont, Ohio. A gentle man with a gleam in his eye and a wry chuckle, Stu leaves behind and will be missed by his beloved wife and dedicated caregiver, Marty Fox, her mother, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, as well as his sisters Marty Grote (Mike) and Beth and brothers Scott (Cindy), John (Michelle), and Keith, and their children.
Born and raised in Cincinnati by Scott and Mary Mitchell, Stu graduated from Indian Hill High School and attended Ohio University. He turned his love of cars into a career as finance manager for Camargo Cadillac and enjoyed pastimes of golf, an interest in history, and special Caribbean cruises with his wife Marty.
A private family commemorative gathering will take place April 27.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019