Stuart W. Jackson II

Cincinnati - Stuart Wells Jackson II was born on May 3, 1925 in Cincinnati, OH. He passed away on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Neilson Hall Jackson and Ruth Constance (Conrick) Jackson; brother of the late Timothy Jackson and late Susan Colthar; Loving Husband to the love of his life, Barbara Rewey. Devoted father to Deborah Jackson Adelsheim (deceased), Stuart Wells Jackson III (Molly Coulehan) and Thomas Hall Jackson (Stephanie Rogers); Loving grandfather to Ross Jackson, Tori Jackson Stables, Stuart Wells Jackson IV, Julia and Kate Adelsheim and Mia Victoria Jackson; Adoring great grandfather to Bennett, Eliza, Wells, Grace Jackson, and Declan Stables. He was a successful home builder for over 50 years and the owner of Stuart Homes. He was a Naval Officer in WWII. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:00am at the Norman Chapel of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue. Memorial services will follow at 10:00am. Donations can be made to St. Cecilia Church and the American Cancer Society.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
