Sue Ann Goodwin
Cincinnati -
Sue Ann Eble Goodwin 86, most recently of Cincinnati, previously of Marietta, OH and Charleston, West Virginia died on October 10, 2020 while a resident at the Mount Washington Care Center. She was predeceased by her mother, Valta (Swisher) and father Oscar "Dick" Eble of Burkham Court and her sister Nancy Lee and brother-in-law Warren Metz. They all lived in Wheeling, West Virginia where she was born on December 22, 1933.
Graduating from Tridelphia High School in 1951, she studied education and worked in a one-room school house near West Virginia University in Arnettesville. In 1960, she moved to Charleston, WV with her husband Andrew J. Goodwin where she was President of the Newcomer's Club in 1962. An active member of her community, she attended Morris Harvey College and moved to Marietta, Ohio in 1973 to implement a mental health program for elementary school children known as Duso the Dolphin. She became a member of the Marietta City Schools in 1983 and retired in 1996 to become a Lifetime Member of the ORTA with more than 40 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Jane (John) Chafin, her niece Deb (Metz) Winter and four grandchildren; Alex, Morgan, Andrew Azeez and Harry "Ben" Chafin. She was Aunt Sue to Ellen, Janet and "Jimmy" Goodwin; Bryan Greene, "The Quinn" and "The Taylor" kids too.
Gifts and donations are encouraged to Habitat for Humanity, Alzheimer's research, Oglebay Park in Wheeling, WV and the American Lung Association
. Private family services will be held at a later date.