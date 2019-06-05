Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
11000 Montgomery Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Sue C. (Lemons) Smith


1938 - 2019
Sue C. (Lemons) Smith Obituary
Sue C. Smith (nee Lemons)

Cincinnati - May 4, 1938 - May 29, 2019, beloved wife of Cledes Smith, daughter of the late Mabel (Baker) Sturgill, step-daughter of the late Earl Sturgill and daughter of the late Raymond Lemons. Daughter -in-law of the late Lee and Verna Smith. Dear sister of Jean Sturgill. Loving mother of Debra Sue (Michael) Steinmetz, Robert Lee Duke (Patricia) Smith. Devoted Grandmother of Brandie (Daniel) Cook, Amber Smith, Megan and Michael Steinmetz. Great-grandmother of Zachary and Caleb Cook and Xander Smith. Family and friends may call at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, for a Chapel Service at 11000 Montgomery Rd., 45249 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, and with family's gratefulness and appreciation, memorials may be directed to Myasthenia.org, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
