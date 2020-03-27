Services
RANSOHOFF, Sue age 100, passed away March 20, 2020, beloved wife of the late Jerry Ransohoff and Michael Stein Jacobs, devoted mother of Dr. Richard and Margaret Ransohoff, Jonathan and the late Mary Ransohoff, Katherine and Charles Notley and Betsy and Bill Kingery, dear sister of the late Julius Westheimer, loving grandmother of Amy Brisson and Lena Ransohoff, Nicholas Ransohoff, Em Westheimer, Jessica Alter, Megan Kingery, Corina Manders and Nathan Kingery-Gallagher and Lisa Hillier. Also survived by eight great grandchildren. Private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Memorial contributions to Planned Parenthood of Cincinnati, Isaac M. Wise Temple or Hearing Speech and Deaf Center of Greater Cincinnati would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
