Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Molloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. (Weller) Molloy

Add a Memory
Susan A. (Weller) Molloy Obituary
Susan A. Molloy (nee Weller), beloved wife of 49 ½ years to Pat Molloy, loving mother of Erin (Eric) Heiser, Laura (George) Jones, Ann (Bill) Ahern and Meghan (Alex) Keller, cherished grammie of Sam, Emily and Melissa; Kaylie, Kyle, Titus and Terry; and Liam, dear sister of James (Gerry) Weller. Susan volunteered for over 25 years at the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, regular blood donor, dedicated parishioner at St. Clare and a good friend to many. Susan passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at age 71. Visitation at St. Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Friday, December 20 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CABVI or Hoxworth Blood Center. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -