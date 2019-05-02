Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Stack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Bennet Stack


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Bennet Stack Obituary
Susan Bennet Stack

Cincinnati - Susan Bennet Stack, age 57, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 27th, 1961 to John and the late Martha Bennet. When she was 19 years old, She moved to Jacksonville FL where she met her late husband Gerald "Jerry" Stack. They were married in 1985 and Susan welcomed his three children, Carrie, Jenny and Matt as her step-family. They eventually ended up in Greensboro NC.

Susan is survived by her father, Dr John Bennet, her brothers, Dr John Bennet Jr (Susan), and Steve (LeeAnne), her children Carrie (Matt) Jenny (Jeff), and Matt (Jen), seven grandchildren.

Memorial service will be May 4th in Greensboro, NC. The family requests any donations be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.