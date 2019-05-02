|
Susan Bennet Stack
Cincinnati - Susan Bennet Stack, age 57, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 27th, 1961 to John and the late Martha Bennet. When she was 19 years old, She moved to Jacksonville FL where she met her late husband Gerald "Jerry" Stack. They were married in 1985 and Susan welcomed his three children, Carrie, Jenny and Matt as her step-family. They eventually ended up in Greensboro NC.
Susan is survived by her father, Dr John Bennet, her brothers, Dr John Bennet Jr (Susan), and Steve (LeeAnne), her children Carrie (Matt) Jenny (Jeff), and Matt (Jen), seven grandchildren.
Memorial service will be May 4th in Greensboro, NC. The family requests any donations be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 2, 2019