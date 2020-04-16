|
|
Susan Cummins
Cincinnati - CUMMINS, Suzanne ("Sue"), née Jacobs, was born in Cincinnati, OH on Jan. 7, 1955. She died on Apr. 10, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and had a successful career with the Florsheim Shoe Company in both Chicago and Cincinnati. She loved and admired her family. She liked painting, bowling, flowers, Sanibel Island, FL, and the company of her West Highland Terrier, Emmylou. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with loved ones both old and new. No one was ever a stranger in her home. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harlan F. Jacobs and Nancy K. Jacobs. Survivors are her husband, Timothy W. Cummins; her daughter, Kia S. Cummins; her son, Brant T. Cummins; and her sister and brother-in-law, Alexandra ("Sandy") J. McCourt and Terence ("Terry") F. McCourt. Contributions are suggested to a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2020