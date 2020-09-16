Susan Daly Gaebel



Susan Daly Gaebel (nee Daly) passed peacefully at 2:22pm on September 15, 2020 at the age of 68. She is survived by her sons Ray and Matt Abla, her four grandchildren (Jacob Abla, Solomon Abla, Lianna Marie Romaine, Yasmin Eden Abla), "little daughters" Sarah Crawford and Sara Abla, 9 nephews, 1 niece and 3 siblings. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy and father Paul, along with 3 siblings. Susan graduated from Mt. Notre Dame high school in 1970 with lifelong cherished friendships. She was known as an artist and art teacher, and gave joy to countless children during her arts teaching career and face painting at Cincinnati events. She never met a child that didn't love her. She had a career in commercial printing and design, where her creativity enriched a number of Cincinnati companies. She was a longtime Clifton resident who was proud to trace her counterculture roots to the 1969 Woodstock Festival, recently saying "I've been protesting the same stuff for over 50 years." Susan received world class medical care and love during her battle with cancer from U.C.'s Barret Center and the teams of Dr. Muhammad Kashif Riaz and Dr. Teresa Meier.









